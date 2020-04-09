Somalia is set to carry out coronavirus testing on samples in the country unlike before where samples were sent to neighbouring Kenya.

The country’s Minister for Health, Dr Fowzia Abikar Nur has confirmed that the national laboratory in the capital Mogadishu is now equipped with modern kits to carry out the examination, expressing happiness for the new development.

He has assured the citizens that the laboratory is recognized by WHO standards, commending the World Health Organization for the technical support.

Yesterday, Somalia confirmed one new case of COVID-19, taking its tally to eight but the ministry of health says that transporting samples to Kenya and results back was taking longer.