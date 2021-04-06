By Polycap Kalokwera

It was a sombre mood at the Elegu Border Post in Amuru District as bodies of four Ugandans, who were killed last week on their way to South Sudan, were handed over to their families amid protests from the truck drivers.

The deceased are Adul Makanga, 55, from Masaka District, Kato Umar Sembusi, 27, also a resident of Masaka, Katongole Hussein, 34, a resident of Nalukolongo in Kampala, and Karaishi Mutebi, 30, a resident of Bukomero in Kyankwanzi.

Bodies were handed over to a security team that was commanded by Maj Ceasar Olweny, who is the commander of Bibia Detach, on Saturday night in the presence of the Amuru Resident District Commissioner, Mr Geogrey Osborn Ochieng, some track drivers and relatives.

