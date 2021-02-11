By Juliet Nalwooga

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has revealed that his ministry will next week formally respond about the pending suspension of the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), a donor Agency.

This follows a 2nd January letter from President Museveni to Finance Minister Kasaija that ordered the immediate suspension of activities of the donor agency and also a directive to police, the Inspectorate of Government and State House Anti-Corruption Unit to probe how it was authorized to operate in Uganda.

The Finance minister says he received the letter that was unfortunately leaked to the public and that the ministry will respond next week after meeting the Ambassador and the affected parties on the way forward.

“Ofcourse the president wrote to me. Somebody leaked that letter while it was a confidential. You know really you people you never keep secrets. We will come out fully next week after we have finished consultation after even meeting the Ambassador so that we tell you what exactly is happening” he noted.

The DGF currently chaired by Denmark is financed by governments to include, Ireland, Austria, UK, and the European Union, in poverty eradication, and rule of law activities.

In Uganda it bankrolls at least 74 institutions, both state and non-state.