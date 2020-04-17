A 68-year old man has been boxed to death by his son for allegedly stopping him from cutting down a tree to burn charcoal.

The deceased has been identified as Waiswa Nakayiira, a resident of Nawansidde village in Luuka town Council.

The Luuka district Police commander John Bosco Sserunjogi says the son of the deceased, aged 28- years, boxed the father and also hit him in the back with an axe which he was using to cut the tree.

It has been reported that the boy wanted the father to add him more trees to the ones he had provided him with already.

The suspect has been arrested and will face murder charges.