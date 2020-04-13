Police are investigating circumstances under which a 45 year old woman was burnt to death by her two sons.

The deceased identified as Loy Ainomugisha Barimpa, dealing in brick laying was burnt to ashes by her sons Innocent Gumoshabe 28 and Irema Saul Barimpa, 30 years old.

According to police publicist Fred Enanga, the incident happened at Bungyereza cell Nyeihanga town council Rwampara district.

The case was reportedly filed by Saul Barimpa who claimed that his brother Innocent Barimpa told him how he had killed their mother and burnt the body on allegations that she had sold off family land without his knowledge.

Five suspects have been arrested to help in the investigations as inquiries continue.