Police in Masindi are holding a 28-year old man identified as Nelson Okecha, a resident of Nyakabaale village in Kibibira parish in Kiruli sub-county for allegedly killing his father.

The deceased has been identified as Mansi Omwoch aged 68, the Local Council One Chairperson of Nyakabaale village.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says Omwoch had organized a family meeting after suspecting that his son of stealing solar panels and this reportedly angered Okecha, who picked a machete and hacked his father, killing him on the spot.