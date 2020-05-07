Police in Bukomansimbi have arrested a 35-year-old man for reportedly hacking to death his biological mother over Shs250,000 from their coffee business.

The shocking incident occurred at Lwemiriti village in Kitanda Sub County in Bukomansimbi district when Vicent Kisekka attacked his mother identified as Rose Nakalembe and killed her in cold blood.

According to locals, Nakalembe gave Shs500, 000 to her son Kisekka to conduct a coffee business which he reportedly mismanaged and failed to pay back.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that Nakalembe’s trouble stem from picking up some coffee beans from Kisekka’s home in an attempt to recover part of her money which angered Kisekka.

The southern regional police spokesperson Muhammad Nsubuga has condemned the incident saying police has started investigating the matter.