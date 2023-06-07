Political activists are asking President Museveni, in his State of the Nation Address this afternoon, to apologize to Ugandans for the government’s alleged failure to fulfill its mandate to serve the people effectively.

Speaking to KFM, Silaje Kifampa, a political analyst cites the death of 54 Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers, saying the nation is waiting for an apology for such a huge loss to the country and bereaved families.

He claims that the government sent the troops to a foreign country without a clear set objective which puts the army in a precarious situation, which the army has often denied.

Kifampa also says that for the president to blame the attack on the UPDF in Somalia on corruption is such a joke because he is the Commander-in-Chief.

He thus expects the president to clearly lay out a strategy to rid the army of corruption.

“We went into Somalia on a war that has no programme of how long are we going to be there, what are the targets we want to achieve from there… today we hear so many Ugandans being attacked and killed from there, so the president has to apologise, “Kifampa told KFM.

Kifampa also asked the president to apologize to Ugandans for his alleged failure to fight corruption in Uganda in relation to the Karamoja iron sheets saga that several ministers and other senior government officials are implicated in, gun violence, and plans to revamp the economy among others.

“The state of the economy is not good at all, he should explain to us the plan he has for revamping the economy because we know what is happening even government wants to borrow money from money lenders,” Kifampa added.

The president’s State of the Nation Address, expected to kick off at 2 pm at Kololo ceremonial grounds will also mark the opening of the 3rd Session of the 11th Parliament.