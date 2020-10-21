

Police in Soroti district have in custody a self-proclaimed Homosexual identified Silver Olaboro on charges of impersonation with intent to obtain money by false pretence.

The 22 year old suspect, a resident of Madera Central ward, Eastern Division in Soroti City allegedly met a one Pirwoth Osbert, a Chef at Akello Hotel LTD in Soroti town presenting himself as a female, Jemima Apio by name.

Apio’s luck fell out today when the chef organized a date at his resident from where he realized he has been dating a man.

He handed him to police and upon interrogation, the suspect revealed that he has been into the habit for a long time with intent to defraud his targets of money and other personal valuables.

ASP David Ongom the East Kyoga police spokesperson says in the meantime the suspect will be subjected to a medical examination to ascertain his mental status as investigations continue.