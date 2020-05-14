By George Muron

Soroti regional referral hospital management has resolved to turn away patients without face masks.

Early this morning, the hospital security team at the gate turned away all patients that did not wear face masks.

Only those wearing face masks or had clean handkerchiefs covering their nose and mouth were allowed to access the facility.

Patients that sneaked inside before the enforcement team implemented the guidelines have been stopped at the registration table.

Dr Wilson Etolu, the area focal person for coronavirus says letting people into the hospital premises without observing coronavirus health guidelines puts the lives of health workers and other patients at risk of contracting coronavirus.

Compulsory wearing of masks is contained in a May 8th statutory instrument supplement number 18.

Government has gazetted May 19th as the day it will enforce the directive across the country.