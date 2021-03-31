By Felix Warom Okello & Rashul Adidi

The South Sudan government has directed all businessmen plying the Oraba-Kaya-Yei-Juba route to abandon it following the killing of 11 Ugandans on Sunday and Monday.

The government says the Oraba-Kaya-Yei-Juba route is infiltrated by rebel groups and armed pastoralists who are carrying out attacks on businessmen.

In a phone interview with Daily Monitor, the Commissioner for Lanya County in Yei River State, MorrisKenyi, advised business people to instead use the Nimule route because it is relatively safer.

He also said bodies of the deceased’s had been recovered.

Kenyi said they are still puzzled on who exactly carried out the attack but hinted that this worst attack ever, could have been carried out by the National Salvation Front (NAS) of Gen. Thomas Cirilo and armed Pastoralists.