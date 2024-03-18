The South Sudanese government, through the Ministry of Health, has directed the indefinite closure of schools starting today, Monday, March 18, 2024, due to extended periods of high daytime and nighttime temperatures.

A joint statement from the Minister of Health, Yolanda Awel Deng, and the Acting Minister of General Education and Instruction in the Republic of South Sudan, advises parents to also restrict their children from playing outdoors during the school closure.

This is in addition to monitoring children, especially young ones, for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The government has directed state authorities to strictly enforce these measures. Any school found operating during this period will have its registration revoked.

Excessive heat waves pose a significant health risk. They create cumulative physiological stress on the human body, exacerbating leading causes of death globally, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.