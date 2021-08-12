By Franklin Draku

Leaders in South Sudan on Tuesday reached an agreement to end the ongoing violence that is threatening the peace process.

The agreement comes after South Sudan President Salva Kiir convened a meeting following the latest outbreak of violence between two factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army / In Opposition (SPLA/IO) party – one loyal to Dr Riek Machar, the vice president of South Sudan, and another led by Gen Simon Gatwech Dual.

At least 32 people were reported dead in the clashes that broke out on Saturday, just days after Machar’s rivals in his SPLA/IO said they had ousted him as party leader and head of its armed forces.

A press release signed by the South Sudan minister of presidential affairs, Dr Benjamin Barnaba Marial, stated that the president called for the immediate unification of the command of the forces that are involved in the fighting.

