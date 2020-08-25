

A senior police officer attached to the Field Force unit as the Kampala South Metropolitan zonal commander; Martin Adero has been arraigned before Buganda Road court and charged with escaping from lawful custody.

Adero who is at the rank of Superintendent of Police is among the 7 police officers who were arrested by the State house Anti-corruption unit in connection with the razing of St. Peter’s Church- Ndeeba on August 10th 2020.

However prosecution states that on August 13th 2020; while in lawful custody at Railways police station in Kampala, Adero fled from the watch of police constable Robert Asiimwe .

Adero was re-arrested and he is now on remand at Kitalya government prison on charges of conniving with city businessman Dodoviko Mwanje to demolish St. Peter’s church; the property of Church of Uganda.

A grade one magistrate Asuman Muhumuza has ordered SP Adero to pay a cash bail of 500, 000 shillings for the offence of escaping from lawful custody.