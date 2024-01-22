Opposition political leaders under the United Forces of Change have urged the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) to speak out against injustices occurring in the country. The call came during an engagement held Monday morning at IRCU’s offices in Mengo, Kampala.

The meeting was meant to involve key political party principals, including National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction president Erias Lukwago, and former FDC leader Dr. Kiiza Besigye, however, all the three are still under house arrest due to their planned demonstration over poor road conditions in the country and were unable to attend personally.

Following the engagement, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, who represented Kyagulanyi, addressed the media.

He challenged IRCU to fulfill its role and not “stay silent when the country is on the wrong track.”

Ssenyonyi criticized the current government for alleged acts of human rights violations, including kidnappings, murders, political persecution, and poor service delivery. He insisted that these actions should be condemned by the Council.