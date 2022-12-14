Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has adjourned the house sine die. This came after parliament held a special sitting to pay tribute to the departed Supreme Court Judge, Justice Rubby Opio Aweri who died last week.

Speaker Among said while committees still had some work to do, parliament did not have business to consider, hence the adjournment. She however urged committees to conclude the pending work.

Meanwhile, she challenged the Judiciary to remain independent, committing parliament’s continued support in the execution of its mandate.