The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among has accepted the appointment of Mawokota South MP, Yusuf Nsibambi as the new opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party whip in Parliament.

This comes after Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju was sacked by the opposition party’s Secretary General, Nathan Nandala Mafabi.

The Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa during Wednesday’s plenary sitting read a letter to MPs from Ms Among honouring the change in FDC leadership.

“The Secretary General has vide his letter on October 7, 2023 written to me communicating, confirming the decision of the FDC delegates’ conference appointing Yusuf Nsibambi as FDC Party Whip in Parliament. In the circumstances therefore, I do accept the designation of Nsibambi as FDC Party Whip,” Ms Among’s letter reads in part.

Mr Nsibambi pledged to work with all members to address issues that affect society.