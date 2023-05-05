By Franklin Draku

Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has asked government to create a disaster management commission to take charge of all management and responses to the disasters and emergencies that occur in the country.

The call comes at a time when parts of Rwenzori and Kigeza are battling floods that have since claimed 16 lives and hundreds in dire humanitarian aid. Among said many parts of the country are prone to disasters including floods and droughts.

She asked the ministry of disaster management, relief and refugees to present an urgent report on the government interventions to address the problem.

Among said mudslides and floods that have ravaged parts of Kigezi and Rwenzori, claiming over 16 lives and leaving hundreds homeless are common occurrences during rainy seasons, to which adequate disaster early warnings should have been activated.

Parts of Kigezi and Rwenzori regions are currently battling floods and landslides due to the heavy downpour experienced in the regions.

Latest figures indicate that at least 18 people have died as result of floods and landslides, while several others are homeless.

Article 249 clause (1) of the constitution states that there shall be a Disaster Preparedness and Management Commission for Uganda to deal with both natural and man-made disasters.

Clause (2) says Parliament shall, for the purposes of this article, prescribe the composition, functions and procedure for implementation of the functions of the commission.