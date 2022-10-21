The Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Anita Among has advised the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya to go slow on the lifestyle audit and not to target public servants while investigating corruption scandals.

She made the remarks while receiving the July – December 2021 Bi-Annual Inspectorate of Government Performance Report to Parliament.

Among asked Kamya not to base her IG’s investigations on some complaints, explaining that some public servants are just hard working.

The Speaker also urged the office of the IGG to update the public on how much money has been recovered since the launch of the lifestyle audit in December 2021.