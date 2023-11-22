The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among has banned opposition Members of Parliament who are currently boycotting plenary sittings from attending parliamentary committee meetings.

She made the directive during her communication to the House on Wednesday afternoon. She said that members who decided to boycott plenary sitting should not be allowed to attend committee sittings since they are part of parliament business.

Among has also directed the clerks to different committees to block protesting MPs from representing the House abroad.

“There are people who have deliberately decided to excuse themselves from the House but they will want to represent parliament in Kigali. So I am telling the Chairman of the Sports Club in Parliament that those who are out of the House should be got out of the list whether they are goalkeepers or what. They should be gotten out of the list. Because if you cant be in the House, you should be able to represent your House first from here, before you go to represent us in the East African games,” she said.

The Speaker further directed members of accountability committees with absentee chairpersons to elect new ones in a bid to continue with their work.