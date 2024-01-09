The Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among has blocked the appointment of Mityana Minicipality MP, Francis Zaake as the deputy chief whip in Parliament, saying such a position does not exist within the Rules and Procedure of Parliament.

She forced the opposition whip, Mr. John Baptist Nambeshe to withdraw Zaake’s name as the deputy opposition whip.

The Speaker’s decision followed an attempt by Nambeshe to designate Zaake for two positions; shadow minister of presidency and security as well as deputy chief whip.

“We don’t have that position (deputy chief whip) in our Rules of Procedure. We don’t have it, withdraw it. We have a whip who is your good self, we don’t have a deputy in our Rules of Procedure. That is air, if someone has been given air, that is air,” said Among.

Zaake, who is still battling cases with the Rules, Privileges and Discipline Committee was replaced as Commissioner of Parliamant, two years after his removal by a section of legislators.