The speaker of Parliament, Hon. Anita Among has challenged the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development, to implement laws against gender-based violence among women and girls.

She was speaking at the launch of the 16 days of activism against women and girls at parliament where she revealed that government hasn’t done enough to popularize the existing laws against the vice.

Meanwhile, Among urged stakeholders to also target boys in this campaign, explaining that they end up on the streets as a result of gender-based violence.

In her speech, the Netherlands Ambassador to Uganda, Karin Boven, said they will partner with parliament to ensure that gender-based violence is fought in Uganda.

The gender minister, Betty Amongi decried the vice which she said has forced girls to drop out of school and get married at a tender age.