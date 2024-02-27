The Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among has called upon the relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the murder of the Ndiga Clan head Eng Daniel Bbossa who was gunned down on Sunday.

The Speaker has also directed Police to ensure that all the CCTV cameras installed along the different roads are fully functional.

“I want to plead with Ugandans who can be able to afford CCTV cameras equally to put cameras around their homes but government should also come up with an incentive by reducing the cost of CCTV cameras so that everybody can be able to have them,” Among said.

She was eulogizing the late Bbossa at the opening of today’s plenary sitting of Parliament.