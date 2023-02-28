Speaker of Parliament, Hon Anita Among has asked other ministers not to be pulled into the discussion on the alleged theft of iron sheets meant for Karamoja vulnerable groups until a report has been released. She made the remarks while informing lawmakers about a petition she received from Karamoja Parliamentary Caucus over the alleged mismanagement of relief items that were meant for vulnerable communities in the sub-region.

Among noted that upon receipt of their petition, it was administratively referred to the Presidential Affairs Committee for scrutiny which has already started the investigations before reporting back to Parliament.

“The member or the minister who is responsible for Karamoja is there. If there was any diversion it is not anybody’s fault. I saw iron sheets in Bukedea; I didn’t ask for them but I ordered that they should be given to government schools, innocently. I didn’t open a shop to sell them,” Among said.

” I don’t want other ministers to be pulled into what they are not concerned. Let everybody carry his own cross,” she added.

Kira Municipality’s Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda asked the Speaker to suspend parliament for two weeks to allow the committee investigate the matter without fear since almost all Ministers in Prime Minister’s office who are supposed to speak on behalf of government over the iron sheet saga have been implicated in the theft. However, the Speaker downplayed Ssemujju’s request.

In a February 15 statement, the legislators under the Karamoja Parliamentary Group (KPG) accused the docket head, Ms. Mary Gorretti Kitutu, of diverting iron sheets, goats and foods that were meant to benefit Karamoja citizens, who in the recent past were affected by starvation and spates of insecurity.