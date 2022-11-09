The speaker of Parliament, Hon. Anita Among has commended the police road safety operations on errant boda boda riders in Kampala metropolitan noting that this will help in reducing the cost of accidents on the national budget.

Opening today’s session, Among noted that the operations need to be rolled out countrywide since the accidents occur countrywide.

Members of parliament including Busia municipality MP, Geoffrey Macho and Kumi municipality MP, Silas Aogon noted that a lot needs to be done starting from sensitizing motorists on zebra crossings and putting up road signposts.

Among has also demanded that the ongoing marked market arrangement in Kampala be rolled out to other markets across the country.

Last week, Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja visited the Wandegeya Market on orders of the president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and dissolved the leadership of the market which the vendors in the market were complaining about.

Nabbanja told parliament that her visit to the market revealed a number of issues in the market.