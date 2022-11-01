Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has condemned the attack on Busiika police post that left two police officers dead and others injured.

The speaker noted that she has observed such attacks have been on the rise in the recent past and asked MPs to support the police force to acquire enough patrols to be able to make quick responses in such instances.

Meanwhile, Kampala Central legislator, Muhammad Nsereko, urged the government to install tracking devices in guns in a bid to catch such criminals.

He also wondered what happened to the installation of CCTV cameras since they were supposed to be installed around police stations across the country.

Anita further tasked the Ministry of Finance to bring evidence that Uganda police force has been fully funded.