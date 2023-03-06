Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has declared her wealth to the Inspectorate of Government as required by law and tasked the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya to thoroughly verify declared assets by public servants.

Wealth declaration is an accountability mechanism geared towards enhancing good governance and the fight against corruption. Government officials have until March 31, 2023, to declare their wealth or face repercussions.

Among said the IGG should not be swayed by surface declarations made by public officials, noting there should be deeper investigations to attach the right wealth to an individual.

She also implored all legislators and staff to follow suit considering that the 11th Parliament, which she now leads, is committed to pursuing transparency.

She also advised the IGG to keenly heed the persistent calls from the public to tackle corruption.

The IGG is targeting over 34,000 government officials who must declare their wealth as per the law.