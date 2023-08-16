The Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Anita Among has declined to remove Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda from his position as Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) whip in Parliament after a section of legislators petitioned the House asking to halt the changes.

The MPs accused FDC secretary general, Mr. Nandala Mafabi of taking the decision without consulting the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

In her August 16th letter, Among asks Nandala to provide evidence of the meeting he held with FDC MPs agreeing to sack Ssemujju as their whip in Parliament. The Speaker further asked the FDC party leadership to address the issues raised in the MPs’ petition.

“I am also in receipt of a petition by several members of Parliament from FDC challenging the removal of Hon Ssemujju as the Forum for Democratic Change party whip in Parliament on the grounds that it was done in violation of the internal rules and procedures of the party,” Among’s letter to Nandala reads in part.

“They state that they are members of the National Executive Committee of the Forum for Democratic Change and long-standing members of the party. They also assert that the decision communicated to me by yourself was not in compliance with the internal party processes as there was no decision from the National Executive Committee, National Council, or National Delegates Conference,” the letter reads further.

Among has thus declined to remove Ssemujju from his position as FDC whip until the party leadership resolves the matters raised in the petition.

“While these are internal party matters, they affect the harmony, cohesion, and operation of Parliament. I am therefore unable to effect your communication until the matters raised by the petitioners have been resolved and a communication made to that effect to avoid legal consequences of the same and disruption of parliamentary business,” Among wrote.

In his August 7 letter, Nandala informed the Speaker of Parliament that FDC had appointed Yusuf Nsibambi as its whip with immediate effect, replacing Ssemujju.