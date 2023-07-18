The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and her Deputy Mr, Thomas Tayebwa have taken to their official social media platforms to eulogise Mbarara Archbishop emeritus, Paul Kaamuza Bakyenga who died Tuesday morning at Nsambya hospital in Kampala.

Among eulogised Bakyenga as a man who was dedicated to his calling, further highlighting his immense contribution to the development of the country.

“We shall hold on to his legacy as a unifying factor, dedicated to his calling and his immense contribution to the development of the Country. I extend my sincere condolences to the Uganda Episcopal Conference, the Catholic fraternity, the people of Mbarara Archdiocese, and all his loved ones,” Among said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, Tayebwa eulogised Bakyenga as his spiritual father, a cheerleader, and counselor to many. The deputy speaker says the fallen religious leader helped him to discover his purpose.

“His Grace has been a rare breed of a preacher whose message could deeply resonate with the congregation. He personally urged me as a leader to always find time to speak to God in a quiet place every day and embark on a journey of spiritual self-discovery. This has helped me so much to discover my vocation and purpose,” Tayebwa’s tweet reads in part.

Bakyenga was succeeded by Lambert Bainomugisha as the Catholic ecclesiastical province of Mbarara – comprising the dioceses of Kabale, Kasese, Fort Portal and Hoima.

