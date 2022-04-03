The speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Anita Among has directed MPs to contribute to the Jacob Oulanyah Education Trust Fund.

The Jacob Oulanyah Education Trust Fund is a system that has been put in place to sponsor his children’s education and also the other children who were being supported by the deceased Speaker.

The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo promised that the money collected will not be misused.

””We’ve come up with Jacob Oulanyah education trust fund.Those who were being sponsored by Jacob will continue to pursue their education up to their highest level. I give you the assurance that not even a single coin will be put to wrong use under my watch,” CJ Alfonse Owiny-Dollo said.

The fallen former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah had been sponsoring 101 children, most of whom are orphans studying at Seroma Christian High School.