The Speaker of Parliament Ms Anitah Among has directed her Deputy, Mr Thomas Tayebwa to lead a team of legislators to visit the construction site of Lubowa Specialized Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday. February 28, 2024.

This comes after opposition MPs headed by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi were yesterday blocked from accessing the site.

Speaker Among also tasked the Minister of Health to inquire into the circumstances under which Ssenyonyi and his team were blocked and report to Parliament in addition to a presentation of a progress report on the International Specialized Hospital, Lubowa before the House embarks on the appropriation process.

“I’m going to assign my deputy to go to Lubowa with a team on Wednesday and they will give us a report,” Among said.

