Condolence messages continue to pour in for businessman Apollo Nyegamahe alias Aponye who perished in a road crash last night.

Speaker of Parliament Anitah Among has condoled with the family of the deceased, describing him as a delightful, kind, and accomplished businessman.

“I am saddened by the news of the tragic passing of Businessman Apollo Nyegamahe alias Aponye who perished in a motor accident. Aponye was a delightful, kind, and accomplished businessman. My condolences to his family, the Business community, and the @NRMOnline fraternity,” Among tweeted.

Earlier, National Resistance Movement Secretariat spokesperson, Emmanuel Dombo also eulogised Aponye in a tweet.

Aponye, who doubled as the NRM chairperson for Rukiga District, died after the vehicle in which he was traveling rammed into a stationary truck along the Mbarara-Kabaale highway in Itojo, Ntungamo District.

According to Rwizi police spokesperson, Samson Kasasira, the driver and two other occupants were rushed to hospital after surviving the crash with injuries.

Nyegamahe’s body was taken to Itojo hospital mortuary about 200 meters from the crash scene.