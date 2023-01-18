The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has called for an audit into the performance of Parliament’s Committee on State Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase).

Ms. Among who is the Bukedea District Women representative in the 11th Parliament said the performance of the committee chaired by Nakawa West MP, Joel Ssenyonyi, a member of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) is of great concern.

“I noted yesterday that the performance of Cosase in processing the auditor general’s report 2020/2021 has been a cause of concern to this House. And failure for the committee to do its work is an indictment on the House. First on the committee then on the House. When somebody fails, you all fail and we have all failed,” the Speaker told plenary on Wednesday afternoon. Read more