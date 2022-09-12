The Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Anita Among has paid tribute to the fallen Queen of England, Elizabeth II describing her as a stateswoman who stood for unity and peace as well as inspiring many women across the world.

Among had earlier today visited the British High Commission in Kampala to sign to sign in Queen Elizabeth’s condolence book.

Reflecting on her 70-year reign, Among has commended the Queen for advocating for the unity that is now enjoyed by the commonwealth member states and the world over.

Among, who was received by the British High Commissioner in Uganda, H.E Kate Airey also said that the queen left a legacy of unmatched consistency in service.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.