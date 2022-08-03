The Speaker of Parliament Anitah Among has rejected a decision by the opposition to remove Badege Layibi MP Ojara Mapenduzi from his position as chairperson Public Accounts Committee for Local Government.

The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga on Tuesday replaced Mapenduzi with Kilak South County MP Gilbert Olanya, as the new committee chairperson.

However in her communication to the house this afternoon, Among says much as rules of procedure allow for redesignation of a committee chairperson and Vice chairperson by a Whip at any time, it can however be supported by a motion before the house.

She has also asked the opposition to accord Mapenduzi time to finish his committee work where they are in final stages of among others reporting on the Auditor general’s report before a motion for his removal is moved.