BY ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has castigated Rubabo County MP, Naboth Namanya for publicly attacking the Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology, Dr. Monica Musenero yesterday in a television video that has since gone viral.

Ms Among, who on Wednesday cautioned MPs on their conduct and decorum, especially while treating or relating with each other as Members of Parliament, said: “I watched with disappointment a television clip in which Hon Naboth Namanya, the Member for Rubabo County publicly attacked the Honourable Minister for Science, Innovation, and Technology, Dr Monica Musenero. How can a colleague attack and humiliate a colleague before TV cameras over a matter that is being handled in the House?”

In the video clip, Mr Namanya is seen verbally attacking Dr Musenero for allegedly mismanaging funds meant for Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics (PRESIDE).

“How can you connive with the government to steal taxpayers’ money? That’s not acceptable and we shall not allow that. Even if Parliament exonerates you, we shall continue following you. It’s sad. How were you advising the president yet instead, he’s the one advising you! And you are here masquerading as a doctor. Are you a doctor? A doctor who doesn’t know that before you do anything you should contact National Drug Authority (NDA). What kind of doctor are you? We are not going to tolerate you,” Mr Namanya said in the video recording showing him confronting Dr Musenero at the entrance of Parliament.

However, while presiding over plenary on Wednesday morning, Ms Among said the MP’s behavior was ‘despicable and unacceptable.’

“This kind of behavior is despicable and unacceptable. I am cautioning you, Members, to treat each other with decorum and respect, otherwise, I will have to refer you to the Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline,” the Speaker said.

Parliament on Tuesday gave the Inspectorate of Government three months to further investigate allegations of financial mismanagement against Dr Musenero.