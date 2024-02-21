The Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among, has suspended meetings of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to allow the House finalize the scrutiny of rationalization bills ahead of their expected resumption in July 2024.

This followed communication made by Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi who doubles as PAC Chairperson. He was explaining the abrupt end of their Wednesday meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture following earlier summons over the December 2023 audit queries.

“I have just had a call from the Speaker of Parliament, she has requested that we suspend this session so that the permanent secretary and the team can appear before the Committee of Agriculture to deal with the Bills on rationalization. Therefore, it’s a request from the Speaker that we suspend this meeting until when we communicate another date,” Mr Kivumbi said.

The chairperson of the Agriculture Committee, Janet Okori-Moe, defended the move, explaining that the Committee has little time within which it is expected to consider the rationalization bills for the Agriculture sector as Parliament is expected to sit on Tuesday to receive reports from the sectoral committees.