In a move meant to find a lasting solution to the persistent road crashes in the country, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among will this morning chair a crisis meeting with government officials today.

The meeting that starts at 8 am in the Speaker’s boardroom will be attended by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Works Minister Gen Katumba Wamala, Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, police, and Uganda National Roads Authority officials.

Top on the agenda is to find solutions to the escalating road crashes in Uganda due to the continued loss of lives despite having deterrent measures in place.

“I want to ask the government chief whip that we should have a meeting since Works [Ministry of Works and Transport] has failed to do its work, can we have a meeting with Works tomorrow?” Among said on Wednesday.

The call for today’s crisis meeting follows a Link bus accident in which the vehicle rammed into a stationary trailer loaded with logs on the Kampala-Fort portal highway, killing its driver on spot. This is the latest of the many road crashes that have claimed several lives on Uganda’s roads in the recent past.