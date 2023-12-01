By Jackson Onyango

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among is set to meet with heads of missions from the Commonwealth countries this morning to deliberate on the preparations for the forthcoming Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference in Kampala

Uganda was elected to host the three-day conference at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort Hotel from January 3 to 6 by the member countries.

The Chairperson of the Coordination Committee, Abdu Katuntu indicated that 40 Speakers and Presiding Officers from 33 countries had confirmed attendance.

The speakers’ conference will precede the Non-Aligned Movement summit of 120 member states scheduled for the same month in Kampala.