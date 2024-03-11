The Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among has urged African nations to unite and promote shared values and aspirations.

While presiding over the 86th Executive Committee Meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-CPA (Africa Region) in Entebbe on Monday morning, Among also highlighted the enduring impacts of global challenges and historical colonial distortions in Africa.

She said these have perpetuated division, exploitation, marginalization, and abuse in Africa before urging African nations to utilize their numerical strength to propel shared values and aspirations across the continent.

Among also implored CPA Africa Region to reject the status of CPA as a charity Organization in UK and instead remain a member of CPA, an international parliamentary organization.