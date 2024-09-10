The Speaker of Parliament, Ms. Anita Among, has urged Members of Parliament to prioritise prayer for their safety and well-being in light of the increasing number of deaths within the 11th Parliament.

Speaking at a special sitting to honour the late State Minister of Defence Sarah Mateke, who passed away on September 7, 2024, Among emphasized the fragility of life and the importance of seeking divine protection.

“We need to pray for ourselves and for each other for the protection and favour of the Lord so that we are able to serve our people and the nation sustainably,” Among said.

Expressing concern over the loss of five MPs so far in the 11th Parliament, Among highlighted the need for MPs to foster a culture of love and respect among themselves.

“Death is indeed a bad reaper. Always snatching the unripe fruit. Hon. Mateke Sarah has left us at a prime age and at a time when this nation needs leaders with courage, compassion, affection, teamwork and commitment to drive the President’s socio-economic transformation agenda and the aspirations of the masses for a decent living,” she added.