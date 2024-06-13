The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has asked Members of Parliament to avoid all forms of inducements from Accounting Officers while discharging their oversight and appropriation roles.

This was in her communication at the opening of parliamentary session held at the Kololo Independence Grounds this afternoon.

Among has urged Accounting Officers as entrusted stewards of public resources, to exercise diligence in safeguarding and ensuring effective use of these limited resources.

She has also urged the Accounting Officers to maintain open channels of communication and coordination with parliament leadership for transparency and accountability.

"honourable members in the discharge of our over sight Let us avoid any us avoid inducement from these accounting officers," Among said.

Among’s remarks follow the arrest of three MPs; Yusuf Mutembuli for Bunyole East, Paul Akamba for Busiki South and Cissy Namujju, the Lwengo District Woman representative over alleged corruption.

The trio subscribe to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and two are former members of the powerful Budget Committee which undertakes preliminary scrutiny of national revenue and expenditure estimates before a final appropriation by parliament.