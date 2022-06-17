By Benjamin Jumbe

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has urged major stakeholders, including government and United Nations officials, to ensure that implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) reaches the most marginalized and vulnerable communities .

She made the call while speaking at the final day of the Uganda Sustainable Development Goals Conference held in Kampala where she emphasized the need for credible and timely information to the people and communities left behind so that they can be better targeted by government development programs, laws and policies.

She further reassured the country of Parliament’s commitment to oversee and ensure accountability for the efficient and effective delivery of expenditures, laws and programs which have a direct effect on the people.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo strongly cautioned all officials against corruption saying the vice heavily impedes implementation of several programs.

The ceremony being held under the theme “Building Effective Model to accelerate the SDGs in the Post Covid-19 Era,” is meant to among other things reflect on the impact that the global pandemic had on the implementation of the SDGs and therefore address on mechanisms that the guide the country into full realization of the SDGs.