The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anitah Among on Friday paid a courtesy visit to the ailing Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Segirinya is currently undergoing treatment at Nsambya Hospital where he was admitted after his health condition deteriorated.

According to Among, the MP “has made remarkable recovery”.

“I have this afternoon visited our colleague, Hon Ssegirinya to convey my heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery. I am delighted to announce that Ssegirinya has made a remarkable recovery. His strength and determination throughout this challenging period have been truly commendable. I extend my sincere gratitude to the medical team, and to everyone who has supported him during this time,” Among said on Friday

Earlier this week, contradicting reports were shared on social media platforms about the MP’s health.

Ssegirinya returned to Uganda on September 19, after being discharged from Amsterdam Universitair Medische Centra Hospital, Netherlands, where he was receiving treatment.

The legislator was hospitalized since August after his health worsened, months after being released from prison.

Speaking to NTV in September, the legislator said he was feeling much better, adding that doctors advised him to go back to the hospital in October for further management.

“I’m feeling somehow okay though I’m still weak,” Ssegirinya said.