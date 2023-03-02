Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Anita Among has vowed to name and shame ‘mercenaries’ ahead of a debate on the report presented by the select committee set up to investigate National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The committee chaired by Mbarara City South Mp Mwine Mpaka last evening tabled its report before the House which among other recommendations called for the resignation of the Gender and Labour minister, Betty Amongi over alleged abuse of office in relation to the management of the National Social Security Fund.

On Thursday afternoon, Among advised legislators to debate with integrity as the report involves safety of hard-earned savings from millions of members of the public.

“What we are discussing about is a matter of hard-earned monies that people have saved over years. It is you and me to ensure that sanity is brought into the Fund. As I said yesterday, savers outside there are watching what you are doing today in this house. Whether you’re going to protect their fund or you’re going to sell it. I talked about mercenaries, I will name and shame. Let’s protect the Fund,” Among vowed.