By Damali Mukhaye and Esther Oluka

Parliament is investigating circumstances under which the chief bodyguard of the speaker, Anita Among disappeared to the US without the knowledge of his bosses.

Aggrey Aruho has been missing for about two weeks and Parliament Division Police Commander (DPC) Steven Agaba has declared him a deserter from duty.

The chief bodyguard reportedly informed his boss, Among that he was indisposed but he reportedly was attending the 2022 annual Uganda North America Association (UNAA) convention that took place in San Francisco.

His disappearance has gained special significance following the revelations by the speaker about the alleged plot to assassinate her.

On Thursday last week, Among revealed threats to her life, marked by endless trailing of her motorcade while Aruho was away without informing her and the DPC.

Chris Obore, the Parliament communications director says they are also investigating Aruho’s visa approval.