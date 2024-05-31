The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has granted private audience to the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

This was confirmed by the Head of Mission, Ambassador Stephen Mubiru in a May 27th letter copied to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs

According to the letter, Speaker Among’s visit is scheduled for August 24th, 2024.

She is also requested to send her personal details before July 15th and the address in Rome where she will be residing including a list of the accompanying delegation of not more than 3 people and their equipment to the Papal Audience for purposes of media accreditation.

“His Holiness Pope Francis has granted us private audience and they are expecting me and not more than three delegation,” Speaker Among said.

As per the Vatican Protocol, the Speaker will be received by His Eminence Pietro Cardinal Parolin, the Secretary of State to His Holiness upon arrival.

Among made the request on March 5th 2024.