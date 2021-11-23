By Ritah Kemigisa

The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has appealed to MPs to agree to a meeting with the First Lady and minister of education Janet Museveni at Kololo ceremonial grounds as she presents her statement on the planned re-opening of schools tomorrow.

In his communication to the House this afternoon, Oulanyah says the meeting will be an informal but semi parliamentary sitting and he has pledged to chair.

He has now requested the MPs who have not yet tested for covid19 to do the same saying the meeting is an opportunity for them to listen and see how they can process to open the schools.

However, the Leader of Opposition has opposed the meeting saying it abuses the sanctity and independence of Parliament, rather suggesting that the minister meets the MPs at the car parking of parliament that is big enough.

He has also wondered how the resolutions from the “Semi Parliamentary sitting” will be implemented, warning that the meeting will open a pandora box where ministers will decline to present serious issues before Parliament.