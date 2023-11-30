The Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among has asked the government to reduce taxes on cooking gas, making it more affordable for all Ugandans and promoting environmental conservation.

According to the speaker, many people have resorted to cutting down trees for charcoal and firewood due to the high cost of cooking gas, noting that deforestation has had a detrimental impact on the environment.

Since Parliament and the government have banned tree cutting for charcoal production, Among believes it is crucial to lower cooking gas taxes to discourage further deforestation.

She acknowledged that Parliament has been encouraging Ugandans to plant trees and avoid cutting them down. However, she emphasized that some Ugandans have no choice but to cut down trees for firewood or charcoal due to the high cost of cooking gas.

“I want to urge the executive to consider tax incentives to reduce the cost of cooking gas and support energy efficiency for us to be able to conserve the environment,” she said.

The speaker also urged MPs to continue setting an example for their communities and the country by planting more trees to conserve the environment.