The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has appealed to the responsible government agencies to enforce the existing safety measures for water transport in Uganda.

Among says this will safeguard Ugandans from avoidable water tragedies in future.

Her message follows yesterday’s boat accident on Lake Victoria that claimed about 25 lives with only 9 people rescued.

The boat accident, described as one of the worst on Lake Victoria this year, has been blamed on overloading and strong winds.

The ill-fated large boat was transporting over 30 passengers and cargo from Lwanabatya Landing Site in Kyamuswa County, Kalangala district when it capsized.

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU)spokesperson Deo Sentiba says by last evening, five bodies had been recovered.

He told NTV on Thursday morning that rescue efforts by a joint team of the army and marine police, as well as private divers, continue.

“Yesterday when the incident happened, at least a team of FPU was dispatched, a team from Marine Brigade was also dispatched plus police and well-wishers to help and save these people. The duty of FPU on the lake is not only fighting illegality,” Setimba told NTV.